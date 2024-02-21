Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $693,000 Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Radian Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 854.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 86,048 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.36. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

