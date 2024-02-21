Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diodes by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after buying an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,992,000 after purchasing an additional 106,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,297,000 after purchasing an additional 42,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Diodes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,576,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,006,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes stock opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.49. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $74.25.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.76 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

