Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,113 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 58.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 251,010 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 31.13 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.11%.

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.