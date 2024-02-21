Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 353 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 22.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 34.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7,441.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 30,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,040,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

NSIT opened at $182.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.63. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.99 and a 52 week high of $194.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

