Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,363 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 284.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 37,215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

