Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 7,534 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,534 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 327,200.0% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 181.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Under Armour

Under Armour Company Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.