Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 898 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 236,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $108.55 on Wednesday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 167.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

