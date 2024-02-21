NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GRA. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.75.

Shares of GRA opened at C$2.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$363.19 million, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$1.87 and a one year high of C$3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.36.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

