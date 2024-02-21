Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $6,513,912.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,088.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $164,807.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,904.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $6,513,912.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,088.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 842,607 shares of company stock worth $51,337,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

NTRA stock opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

