National Bank Financial Comments on TC Energy Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Monday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.93. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.88.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at C$53.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. The firm has a market cap of C$55.84 billion, a PE ratio of -383.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.70 and a 12 month high of C$57.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.15.

Insider Activity at TC Energy

In related news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$94,997.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,690 shares of company stock worth $179,330. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,657.14%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

