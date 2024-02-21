National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $483.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.14. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.02 and a twelve month high of $488.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Western Life Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

