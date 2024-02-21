Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Navigator were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVGS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 431.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 194,577 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,098,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Navigator by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 119,355 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 498,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 82,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Navigator by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

