nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in nCino were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 36.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of nCino by 682.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $35.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insider Activity

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $175,129.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,228,467.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares in the company, valued at $647,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Further Reading

