NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Shares Down 16.8%

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report) dropped 16.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 1,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

NeoVolta Trading Down 16.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

About NeoVolta

(Get Free Report)

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.