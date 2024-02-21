NeuroMetrix (NURO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NeuroMetrix Stock Up 2.1 %

NeuroMetrix stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $3.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NURO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

