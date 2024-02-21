New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wedbush downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $945.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

