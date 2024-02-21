New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,500 Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of NACCO Industries worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 123.2% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NACCO Industries in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 117.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NACCO Industries stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.81. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $254.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.87.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

