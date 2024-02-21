New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Seneca Foods worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.60. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $59.99.

In other Seneca Foods news, CFO Michael S. Wolcott purchased 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,504.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,669.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

