New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 11.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 70.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ubiquiti by 15.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UI opened at $127.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.67. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $281.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

