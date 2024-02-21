New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $360,000 Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ichor were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ichor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ichor by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Ichor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICHR stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

