New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of W&T Offshore worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 65,403 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 571.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 139,619 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in W&T Offshore by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on W&T Offshore from $7.60 to $7.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

WTI stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

