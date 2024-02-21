New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth about $645,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

