New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Playtika were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Playtika by 9.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Playtika by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 345,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Playtika by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Playtika by 1.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Playtika by 15.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Stock Down 1.6 %

PLTK stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTK. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLTK

Playtika Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.