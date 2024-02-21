New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 8,806 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 110,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of $808.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.46. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

