New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,263 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sovos Brands were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOVO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sovos Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,382 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sovos Brands by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sovos Brands by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,883,000 after acquiring an additional 698,905 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Sovos Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after acquiring an additional 629,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,974,000.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.06.

Insider Transactions at Sovos Brands

In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $209,369.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,970,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,523,551.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $209,369.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,970,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,523,551.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,477,556.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,702 shares of company stock worth $2,572,943 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sovos Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

Sovos Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.