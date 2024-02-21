Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,386 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Newell Brands by 1,935.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 233.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWL. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

