NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, RTT News reports. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

NiSource Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NI opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 71.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

