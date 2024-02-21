Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires Shares of 166,766 Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 166,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of Portland General Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on POR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

POR opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.