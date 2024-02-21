Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,864,000 after acquiring an additional 37,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,308,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $288.48 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $291.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.60 and a 200 day moving average of $270.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

