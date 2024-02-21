Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.18% of Synovus Financial worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,536,000 after buying an additional 170,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,655,000 after acquiring an additional 228,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after acquiring an additional 941,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,784,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,994,000 after acquiring an additional 35,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,915 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,017 shares of company stock worth $934,302. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.