Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.19% of MGIC Investment worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth about $11,829,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,427,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,036,000 after purchasing an additional 820,182 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,792,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,604,000 after purchasing an additional 40,502 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 56.4% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 533,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 192,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 95.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 238,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

