Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

