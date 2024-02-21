Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 483.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,760 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 636,460 shares of company stock worth $76,557,183. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.8 %

RCL opened at $115.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.01 and its 200 day moving average is $106.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

