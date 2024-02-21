Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,386 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $170.14 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $198.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,710,964.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,710,964.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,773 shares of company stock worth $4,802,863. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

