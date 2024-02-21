Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,968 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.02% of Dine Brands Global worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

NYSE DIN opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $692.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $81.68.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

DIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

