Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 4,623 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.18% of Helmerich & Payne worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE HP opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.52. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.