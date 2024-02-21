Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,535 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 64.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,106,000 after acquiring an additional 299,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $7,644,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of APD opened at $228.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.