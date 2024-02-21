Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.69

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.57. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 1,531,150 shares.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Up 8.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $720.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

