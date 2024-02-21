Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.16

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.16 and traded as high as $8.46. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 35,537 shares changing hands.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 19.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

