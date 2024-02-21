nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Jerry W. Burris Sells 4,008 Shares

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $66.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Get Our Latest Report on NVT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.