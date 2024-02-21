nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

NYSE:NVT opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.26. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,371 shares of company stock worth $25,086,158 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

