NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lessened by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,034 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 5.7% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $694.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $581.48 and a 200-day moving average of $498.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $204.21 and a 52-week high of $746.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.