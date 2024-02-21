NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $239,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.0% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 316.4% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $694.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $581.48 and a 200 day moving average of $498.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $746.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.93.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

