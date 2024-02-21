NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Chairman Paul C. Saville Sells 500 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,525.06, for a total transaction of $3,762,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,127,911.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NVR Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,420.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7,130.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6,443.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,000.90 and a 52 week high of $7,617.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. NVR’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $133.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth $70,568,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in NVR by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in NVR by 21.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 2.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

