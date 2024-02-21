On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

On the Beach Group Trading Up 0.9 %

LON:OTB opened at GBX 141.40 ($1.78) on Wednesday. On the Beach Group has a 12 month low of GBX 81.24 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 181.60 ($2.29). The stock has a market cap of £235.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,346.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 125.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at On the Beach Group

In other news, insider Shaun Morton acquired 36,450 shares of On the Beach Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £51,759 ($65,171.24). 10.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.