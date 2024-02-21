O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,035.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $795.74 and a twelve month high of $1,074.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $991.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $960.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

