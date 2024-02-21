Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.62

Shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $2.71. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 60,257 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Origin Agritech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEED. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Agritech by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 1.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

