Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Owens & Minor updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.40-$1.70 EPS.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 1.5 %

OMI stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after purchasing an additional 168,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,214,000 after buying an additional 126,389 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,482,000 after buying an additional 77,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,057,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,072,000 after acquiring an additional 39,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

