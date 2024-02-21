Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,993 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 38,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,377.78%.

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PK

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.