ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.13

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.21. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 16,526 shares changing hands.
ParkerVision Stock Down 10.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.
About ParkerVision
ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.
